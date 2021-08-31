The fortune of Nigerian wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote, drops by 1.85% on Monday after some shareholders of his cement company sold of their stakes

Dangote remains Africa's richest man despite losing N95.35 billion in 24hours as his total fortune now settles at $12.3 billion

Shareholders of Dangote Cement also lost millions from their investment as N112.46 billion was wiped off the manufacturers market valuation

The wealth of Aliko Dangote dwindled by 1.85% on Monday after the close of business on Monday, as his company, Dangote Cement, market value depreciated.

Dangote's fortune stood at $12.3 billion after losing over N95.35 billion ($232 million) within 24hours yesterday. The billionaire's wealth have been declining over the years.

As at the time of filing this report, Dangote has lost additional over N24 billion ($60 million) from his wealth, which represents 0.48% decline in his fortune compiled by Forbes.

Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man. Photo: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Africa-America Institute

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Dangote's wealth?

Legit.ng findings showed that the fall in Dangote's wealth corresponds with the valuation of his cement company depreciating by 2.64% on Monday.

Dangote Cement shareholders lost N112.46 billion as some investors sold off their stake in the company. They sold off their shares at N243 per share, lower than the N249.6 kobo it was sold for last week Friday.

This sell off cost Dangote Cement shareholders N112.46 billion on Monday, as the company's market valuation dropped to N4.14 trillion, from N4.25 trillion on Friday.

Dangote wealth falling over the years

Further check of the billionaire's fortune showed that Dangote's fortune has been dwindling since 2015, as his wealth dropped from $25 billion of 2014, to $14.7 billion a year after.

Between 2015 to 2020, Dangote lost over $6.4 billion from his fortune. The billionaire's wealth took the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic period before it rebounded in 2021.

One billionaire drops from Nigeria's richest list

In related news, Legit.ng had reported that one of Nigeria's billionaires, Folorunsho Alakija, has dropped off the list as her wealth declined.

Nigeria currently have three billionaires on the Forbes wealthiest list, Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga and Rabiu Abdulsamad, and they are all worth $23.1 billion.

It was gathered that only Abdulsamad has been able to grow his wealth consistently over the years compared to his contemporaries.

