Nigerian legend Austin Okocha attracted global attention to himself after mesmerising Oliver Khan in 1993

The former Super Eagles midfielder dribbled about five players in the 18-yard box before putting ball in the back of the net in Frankfurt's 3-1 win over Karlsruher

The superb goal was voted goal of the season as well as the goal of the year in Germany by the viewers

Super Eagles legend Austin Okocha rose to fame after his unforgettable goal for Frankfurt against legendary Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn 28 years ago.

The 48-year-old midfielder dribbled about five players before eventually putting the ball into the back of the net in a pulsating moment.

Okocha already assisted Uwe Bein's goal in the 77th minute as the hosts regained leadership in the game and they were looking to seal the win with another goal.

Super Eagles legend Okocha during the 1998 FIFA World Cup clash against Spain in France. Photo by Professional Sport/Popperfoto

Source: Getty Images

And then the former Nigeria international got the chance to do just that but before then, he mesmerised his opponents before sending the ball beyond's Khan's reach.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The ex-Paris Saint Germain star while reminiscing on the goal told German news outlet kicker.de that the effort announced him to the world.

What Okocha said about the goal

"This gate changed my life and made me famous. Outside of Germany, too, he caused a lot of publicity.

"To be honest, I didn't plan on holding the ball that long. But whenever I looked up to shoot I saw someone in front of me.

"So I kept dribbling until I saw a gap. It took longer than planned, but in the end, I was overjoyed when the ball was in the net. That was the best goal of my career.

"Very often, people still say that I am crazy. Our coach at the time, Klaus Toppmöller, jokingly said afterward that my career would have been over if I hadn't scored the goal. He yelled, "Shoot, shoot, shoot!" And I kept dribbling on and on and on ... (laughs)."

Why some people frowned FIFA comparing Okocha with Ronaldinho

Legit.ng earlier reported that some of Nigerian football lovers seemed to be unimpressed with the world’s football governing body FIFA for hailing legendary Jay Jay Okocha as “Africa’s equivalent of Ronaldinho”.

The former Super Eagles captain clocks 48 on August 14 and FIFA has taken to social media to celebrate the master dribbler who has been branded with the phrase ‘so good they named him twice.’

Skillful Okocha scored 14 goals for Nigeria in his 73 appearances between 1993 and 2006. He made dribbling and nutmegs so easy during his playing days.

Source: Legit