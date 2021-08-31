Gernot Rohr has expressed dissatisfaction over the choice of Lagos as venue of the Super Eagles World Cup qualifier against Liberia

The 68-year-old complained about the hectic traffic situation in the state and the pitch at the Teslim Balogun stadium

Nigeria will be traveling to Cape Verde to take on the Blue Sharks four days after the match against Liberia

Super Eagles return to Lagos has been hailed by fans after many years of the national team from the commercial nerve centre of the country, The Sun.

The three-time African champions played their final AFCON 2022 qualifiers at the Teslim Balogun stadium where they defeated Lesotho by 3-0.

However, it is not the same feeling for the national team handler Gernot Rohr who believes the circumstances surrounding the choice of venue could hamper the players' performances.

Gernot Rohr believes the busy traffic and the turf at the Teslim Balogun stadium could hinder Super Eagles chances of playing well. Photo by Visionhaus

Nigeria will take on Liberia on Friday, September 3, 2021, and which just a few days left to the game, Rohr has raised concerns about the turf and traffic congestion in Lagos.

Instead,the 68-year-old prefers the Goodswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, which has natural grass the players are familiar with.

Rohr explains the hinderances

The German gaffer told Elegbete TV:

“We are happy to play in Lagos but there are two things that must be better. The first thing is for the traffic, we cannot spend one and half hour from the hotel to the stadium. It’s too long.

“We need better escort, we need better organization and the roads are full. This is one problem. The other problem is infrastructure, they had a good work on it but it’s not yet on a higher international level.

“Our players are used to playing on very good grass. It’s still not the case. So they are working a lot. We are happy to play on a very good grass. But It’s still not the case. They should play in the best infrastructure like they have in other countries.”

Akpoguma out of Liberia, Cape Verde matches

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be without Kevin Akpoguma for their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying clashes against Liberia and Cape Verde in the coming days, Complete Sports, Goal.

The Hoffenheim defender is understood to have tested positive for COVID-19 despite being full vaccinated from the virus.

The Bundesliga club claimed that 26-year-old was well before leaving the club but he will be quarantined in his home.

Rohr not scared of losing job

Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi maintained his high-scoring form over the weekend after inspiring his German League club Union Berlin to victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 24-year-old who recently parted ways with Liverpool for the Bundesliga outfit sealed his side's win in the 41st minute with Max Kruse claiming the assist for the goal.

Urs Fischer's men got the game off to a bright start with Niko Giesselmann breaking the deadlock in the 22nd after receiving a delivery from Genki Haraguchi.

