Emmanuel Emenike has shared an awesome video of himself and his precious daughter to celebrate his birthday

The Nigerian striker was spotted in joyous momentum on the 4th-year birthday of his daughter known as Nicole

Emenike is a Nigerian football legend as he was among the Super Eagles stars who won the 2013 AFCON in South Africa

Emmanuel Emenike who is a Super Eagles legend has posted an adorable video of himself celebrating the birthday of his daughter while taking around the street.

Nicole is the name of the child and Emmanuel Emenike expressed happiness to see his daughter growing up and stated that the young child means everything to him.

There is no doubt about the fact that Emmanuel Emenike is among the richest Nigerian players considering the money the big striker has made thanks to the round leather game.

Emmanuel Emenike in action for the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Photo by Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Emmanuel Emenike's reaction

''Every daughter is beautiful to their father, but you are not only beautiful but also a queen to me, happy 4th birthday to you NICOLE.''

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Emmanuel Emenike started his football career at Nigerian club Delta Force, but he was unable to earn anything there in 2007 as the side were financially down then.

But in 2008, luck began to shine on the Nigerian striker as he moved to Mpumalanga Black Aces in South Africa and started earning big money.

And in the national team, Emmanuel Emenike was among the Super Eagles players who won the 2013 African Cup of Nations title where he finished as the highest goalscorer with 4 goals.

He has so played 37 games for the Super Eagles of Nigeria netting 9 goals for the three-time African champions.

Emmanuel Emenike receives billionaire socialite Cubana Chiefpriest

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike received billionaire socialite Cubana Chiefpriest at his Owerri-based multi-million naira mansion over the weekend.

The Imo-born entertainer marvelled at the footballer's edifice as he showcased the property on his Instagram story.

After arriving at the player's residence, the socialite filmed the exterior as he drove through the gate which opened automatically.

The Chiefpriest made his way through to the parking lot just opposite a mini stadium where some friends of Emenike were showing their skills.

Although no one knows if the Chiefpriest joined the fun on the pitch as he was the one filming while driving through the driveway, he was definitely amazed at the massive building.

Source: Legit