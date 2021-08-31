2021 has been an eventful year in the entertainment industry with the good, the bad and the ugly events rolling in one after the other.

The industry has mourned a number of prominent entertainers whose absence will be felt and their legacies would never be forgotten.

In the midst of all of these, beautiful milestones and unions have been celebrated in the month of August, with friends, colleagues and families of celebrities in attendance.

These celebrities gathered friends and family to celebrate in the month of August Photo credit: @tobibakre/@debolalagos/@mercyjohnsonokojie/@bobrisky222

The events were colourful, star-studded and stirred reactions on social media for hours and some even went on for days.

Legit.ng brings you some of the enjoyable moments that gave Nigerians a show on social media.

1. RMD's 60th

Richard Mofe Damijo clocking the age of sixty was a big deal for him and he threw a lavish party to celebrate.

The party was well attended by celebrities and important people, it was colourful and the guests turned heads online with beautiful outfits.

2. Debola Williams' wedding

Popular media personality, Debbola Williams got married to Kenny, the daughter of former Ogun state governor, Gbenga Daniel.

It was a beautiful affair and for every step, the socialite shared gorgeous photos on Instagram.

The wedding ceremony was packed full with the crem de la crem of the society, it is arguably the biggest wedding of the year yet.

3. AY's 50th birthday

Celebrities and influential people stormed comedian, AY's 50th birthday party, even King Sunny Ade gave a special performance.

The men looked dapper and the ladies rocked beautiful gowns and head turning pieces. AY was also conferred an honorary doctorate degree that same night.

4. Tobi Bakre's wedding

Tobi Bakre caught fans unaware when he announced that he would be getting married to his woman, Anu.

The ceremony was well attended by the reality star's colleagues in the entertainment industry.

5. Mercy Johnson's surprise birthday and wedding anniversary

Mercy Johnson's hubby made her cry tears of joy when he threw her a surprise birthday party as well as their anniversary.

The event was well attended by the actress' colleagues. The party also celebrated the couple who have been going strong for 10 years.

6. Bobrisky's birthday

Bobrisky had been beating drums of anticipation ahead of his 30th birthday, he shared photos before the day which got his fans gushing over him.

The effeminate celebrity also shared new set of fierce photos on his birthday. He is also set to throw a lavish party and he has reportedly invited every important person in his circle.

Tobi Bakre hires Timi Dakolo to surprise new wife

Popular Nigerian media personality and BBNaija star, Tobi Bakre, gave his newly wedded wife, Anu Oladosu, a lovely surprise just days after their wedding.

Tobi planned with top singer, Timi Dakolo, to surprise Anu and the music star did not disappoint.

The young lady was shocked to see Dakolo at the door and she did nothing to hide her surprise. The singer soon got down to business and serenaded Anu with his lovely hit song, Iyawo mi.

