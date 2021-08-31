One Shine Ya Eye housemate who has managed to stay out of any romantic situation in the house is Whitemoney

The reality star in a conversation with Emmanuel and Cross noted that he is aware of the advances Queen has been sending towards him

Whitemoney also told Emmanuel that his affection has shifted to another lady in the house and he would let her know before he leaves the house

The Big Brother Naija show has entered the sixth week and some housemates have paired together or expressed interest in another person.

One female in the house who has been trying to get Whitemoney's attention is Queen, and even though he pretends not to notice, Whitemoney had a conversation with Cross and Emmanuel about it.

Whitemoney says his love interest in the house has changed Photo credit: @whitemoney_/@queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney has a love interest in the house

Whitemoney disclosed to the guys that Queen wants to ship with him and when Emmanuel asked if he didn't want to be with her, he said that he likes another person.

According to Whitemoney, the person he wants to ship with does not count shipping as anything but he will let her know he wants to be with her before they leave the house.

Emmanuel further asked if the interest was still the same person he mentioned before and Whitemoney replied that it had changed.

On hearing this, Cross called Whitemoney out in a playful manner for being a woman wrapper.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

stephyn_o

"He obviously does and you can see how much Queen tries but White should give it a chance, you never know."

wemakingdaily:

"He don't that Queen is using him because she knows Whitemoney has a lot of fans outside the house."

iam_iddahkay:

"He likes Jackie B."

olanrewajudrogba:

"Wm actually want to "ship" with Jackie B."

nassaalipauline:

"It's cross' reaction for me."

Whitemoney hypes Queen

BBNaija season 6 housemate, Whitemoney, had some of his co-stars laughing after he shared his opinion on one of the newly added housemates, Queen.

In a trending video on social media, the much-loved housemate described his new co-star as being a sweet person.

According to him, Queen is a very sweet and delicious girl and he doesn’t need to taste her to know that.

Source: Legit