Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has been building anticipation for his 30th birthday and the day has finally arrived

The crossdresser who has been sharing flashy photos specially taken for the occasion, shared yet another photo on his big day

Bobrisky who likes to brag about his good looks and money disclosed that thirty had never looked good on anyone as it does on him

Popular effeminate celebrity, Bobrisky has finally clocked 30 on August 31 after weeks of talking about it on social media.

Bobrisky who disclosed that he spent over N500m in preparation for his 30th birthday party also splurged about N7m on just his birthday photo looks.

Bobrisky has been building up anticipation for his 30th birthday Photo credit: @bobrisky222

According to him, this year's party will be louder than the ones he has thrown in previous years, and it looks like his fans are in for a show.

Bobrisky at 30

Taking to his Instagram page in celebration, Bobrisky shared a photo that generously showed off a tiny waist and the hips he claimed to have gone under the knife for.

He donned a black leather corset outfit that looked like a glamorous swimsuit paired with thigh-high leather boots.

Bob's makeup and hair stayed on perfectly as expected.

He captioned the post with:

"30 never look dis good. Happy birthday to me."

See the photo below:

Bobrisky finally climbs 30th floor Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Nigerians celebrate Bobrisky

evaxalordiah:

"Da*mn!!!!! Happy Birthday!!"

prince4nails:

"Happy birthday boss."

chiomagoodhair:

"Happy birthday Queen."

xuo_xzy:

"Happy happy happy birthday!!"

seunseanjimoh1:

"Happy birthday bob."

iamfaithojo:

"Happy super 30 baby."

lolasavvage:

"Aww! Gorgeous! Happy bday, my love!"

official_glossydiva:

"Happy birthday to you our mummy."

Mercy Eke excited to receive Bobrisky’s 30th birthday invitation box

Popular Nigerian reality show star, Mercy Eke, would be joining crossdresser, Bobrisky, at his highly anticipated 30th birthday party.

On her verified Instagram page, the BBNaija 2019 winner posted a video of the luxury invitation box she received from the crossdresser.

Mercy who seemed obviously excited satisfied the curiosity of fans by opening the box and unveiling its contents.

In the box, it was seen that it contained a pearl-embellished bottle of Moet champagne, a gold wine glass and a gold bottle of perfume.

