Midori Francis’ biography: age, height, background, partner, movies

Midori Francis is a well-known Japanese American actress. She has starred in multiple movies and TV series such as Good Boys, The Birch and The Sex Lives of College Girls. Apart from her career, what else should you know about the actress?

Midori Francis attends the premiere of 'Good Boys' during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals at the Paramount Theatre. Photo: Gary Miller

Source: Getty Images

Midori has made significant achievements in her career. Check out her bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Midori Iwama

: Midori Iwama Nickname : Midori Francis

: Midori Francis Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : April 16, 1991

: April 16, 1991 Midori Francis’ age : 30 years old (as of 2021)

: 30 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Rumson, New Jersey, USA

: Rumson, New Jersey, USA Current residence : New York

: New York Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 2”

: 5’ 2” Height in centimetres : 157

: 157 Weight in pounds : 110

: 110 Weight in kilograms : 50

: 50 Body measurements in inches : 32-24-33

: 32-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres : 81-61-84

: 81-61-84 Shoe size : 5 US

: 5 US Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Single

: Single School : Mason Gross School of the Arts

: Mason Gross School of the Arts University : Rutgers University

: Rutgers University Profession : Actress

: Actress Twitter : @MidoriFrancis

: @MidoriFrancis Instagram: @midoriglory

Midori Francis’ background

The actress was born on April 16, 1991, in Rumson, New Jersey, USA. Her real name is Midori Iwama. Her parents are Ken J Iwana and Joanne Bek Iwana. What nationality is Midori Francis? She is an American citizen.

Midori Francis takes a solo picture. Photo: @midoriglory

Source: Instagram

She grew up alongside her two siblings, Marcus Iwana and Patrick Bekgran. Patrick, just like his stepsister Midori, pursues a career in acting.

Midori Francis, the actress of Ocean’s Eight, attended Mason Gross School of the Arts and later joined Rutgers University in 2014 and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree of Fine Arts in acting.

How old is Midori Francis?

The Japanese American actress is 30 years old as of 2021. Midori Francis’ birthday is on April 16.

Where is Midori Francis from?

The 30-year-old actress hails from Rumson, New Jersey, where she was born. However, currently, she resides in New York City.

Career

It was not by chance that Francis is a renowned actress because she took deliberate steps to ensure that her dreams came true. To be the professional actress she is, she studied acting courses at school and gained valuable skills in her career. Ever since she made her professional acting career debut in 2015, she has had several roles in popular movies and TV series.

Here is a list of Midori Francis’ movies and TV series:

The Sex Lives of College Girls (2021) as Alicia

(2021) as Alicia Dash & Lily (2020) as Lily

(2020) as Lily Hollywood First Look Features (2020) as herself

(2020) as herself Stars in the House (2020) as Herself

(2020) as Herself Entertainment Tonight Canada (2019) as Herself

(2019) as Herself The Birch (2019) as Lanie Bouchard

(2019) as Lanie Bouchard Bless This Mess (2019)

(2019) Chemistry of Mood (2019) as Queer Girl

(2019) as Queer Girl Good Boys (2019) as Lily

(2019) as Lily South Mountain (2019) as Emme

(2019) as Emme Ocean’s Eight (2018) as April

(2018) as April Paterno (2018) as Riot Interviewee

(2018) as Riot Interviewee Divorce (2018) as Katie

(2018) as Katie Gotham (2017) as Emma Hsueh

(2017) as Emma Hsueh Younger (2016) as Lin

(2016) as Lin Killing Machine (2015) as Angela

Midori is also among the cast members of the soon to be released movie Afterlife of the Party.

Career accolades

Her exceptional acting talent has not gone unnoticed in the US entertainment scene. In 2017, she won Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Ensemble and Obie Awards for Ensemble Performance.

Midori Francis and Ming Peiffer during the 64th Annual Drama Desk Awards nominee reception at Green Room 42. Photo: Walter McBride

Source: Getty Images

What is Midori Francis’ net worth?

Having starred in numerous movies and TV series, it is no doubt that the actress has a successful career and she is a wealthy actress. However, there is no reliable information regarding her net worth value, but the Explore Celeb website alleges that she has a net worth of $ 1 million.

Who is Midori Francis dating?

Wondering who Midori Francis’ partner is? Since she rose to stardom, the award-winning actress’ silence on her love life has kept everyone guessing who she could be dating. However, she has no dating history and currently, she is not dating anyone yet.

How tall is Midori Francis?

Midori Francis’ height is five feet and two inches. Furthermore, the actress weighs 110 pounds.

Is Midori Francis Filipino?

She is not a Filipino. She is of Japanese descent on her father's side.

Social media

The actress is available and active on both Twitter and Instagram. She has 109 thousand followers on Instagram and over three thousand followers on Twitter.

Midori Francis pose for a solo picture. Photo: @midoriglory

Source: Instagram

Midori is an anti-racism and women rights campaigner. She uses her social media platforms to share posts against racism and champion for women rights.

Midori Francis is soaring high in her acting career, with several movies and TV series under her belt.

