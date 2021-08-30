Midori Francis’ biography: age, height, background, partner, movies
Midori Francis is a well-known Japanese American actress. She has starred in multiple movies and TV series such as Good Boys, The Birch and The Sex Lives of College Girls. Apart from her career, what else should you know about the actress?
Midori has made significant achievements in her career. Check out her bio.
Profile summary
- Full name: Midori Iwama
- Nickname: Midori Francis
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: April 16, 1991
- Midori Francis’ age: 30 years old (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Aries
- Place of birth: Rumson, New Jersey, USA
- Current residence: New York
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5’ 2”
- Height in centimetres: 157
- Weight in pounds: 110
- Weight in kilograms: 50
- Body measurements in inches: 32-24-33
- Body measurements in centimetres: 81-61-84
- Shoe size: 5 US
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Brown
- Siblings: 2
- Relationship status: Single
- School: Mason Gross School of the Arts
- University: Rutgers University
- Profession: Actress
- Twitter: @MidoriFrancis
- Instagram: @midoriglory
Midori Francis’ background
The actress was born on April 16, 1991, in Rumson, New Jersey, USA. Her real name is Midori Iwama. Her parents are Ken J Iwana and Joanne Bek Iwana. What nationality is Midori Francis? She is an American citizen.
She grew up alongside her two siblings, Marcus Iwana and Patrick Bekgran. Patrick, just like his stepsister Midori, pursues a career in acting.
Midori Francis, the actress of Ocean’s Eight, attended Mason Gross School of the Arts and later joined Rutgers University in 2014 and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree of Fine Arts in acting.
How old is Midori Francis?
The Japanese American actress is 30 years old as of 2021. Midori Francis’ birthday is on April 16.
Where is Midori Francis from?
The 30-year-old actress hails from Rumson, New Jersey, where she was born. However, currently, she resides in New York City.
Career
It was not by chance that Francis is a renowned actress because she took deliberate steps to ensure that her dreams came true. To be the professional actress she is, she studied acting courses at school and gained valuable skills in her career. Ever since she made her professional acting career debut in 2015, she has had several roles in popular movies and TV series.
Here is a list of Midori Francis’ movies and TV series:
- The Sex Lives of College Girls (2021) as Alicia
- Dash & Lily (2020) as Lily
- Hollywood First Look Features (2020) as herself
- Stars in the House (2020) as Herself
- Entertainment Tonight Canada (2019) as Herself
- The Birch (2019) as Lanie Bouchard
- Bless This Mess (2019)
- Chemistry of Mood (2019) as Queer Girl
- Good Boys (2019) as Lily
- South Mountain (2019) as Emme
- Ocean’s Eight (2018) as April
- Paterno (2018) as Riot Interviewee
- Divorce (2018) as Katie
- Gotham (2017) as Emma Hsueh
- Younger (2016) as Lin
- Killing Machine (2015) as Angela
Midori is also among the cast members of the soon to be released movie Afterlife of the Party.
Career accolades
Her exceptional acting talent has not gone unnoticed in the US entertainment scene. In 2017, she won Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Ensemble and Obie Awards for Ensemble Performance.
What is Midori Francis’ net worth?
Having starred in numerous movies and TV series, it is no doubt that the actress has a successful career and she is a wealthy actress. However, there is no reliable information regarding her net worth value, but the Explore Celeb website alleges that she has a net worth of $ 1 million.
Who is Midori Francis dating?
Wondering who Midori Francis’ partner is? Since she rose to stardom, the award-winning actress’ silence on her love life has kept everyone guessing who she could be dating. However, she has no dating history and currently, she is not dating anyone yet.
How tall is Midori Francis?
Midori Francis’ height is five feet and two inches. Furthermore, the actress weighs 110 pounds.
Is Midori Francis Filipino?
She is not a Filipino. She is of Japanese descent on her father's side.
Social media
The actress is available and active on both Twitter and Instagram. She has 109 thousand followers on Instagram and over three thousand followers on Twitter.
Midori is an anti-racism and women rights campaigner. She uses her social media platforms to share posts against racism and champion for women rights.
Midori Francis is soaring high in her acting career, with several movies and TV series under her belt.
