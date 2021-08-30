The Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan on Monday, August 30, commenced hearing in a suit instituted against the federal government by the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho

The Department of State Services has accused Sunday Igboho of arms smuggling - a charge which he has vehemently denied

The federal government has accused Igboho and other secessionist agitatos of promoting divisions in Nigeria

The Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho has secured an extension of an interim order restraining the Department of State Services, and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), from arresting him.

The Punch reported that the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan on Monday, August 30, also extended the order stopping the DSS and AGF from freezing the accounts of the activist.

The lead counsel for Igboho, Yomi Aliyu, told the newspaper that the interim order of injunction would last continue until September 7 when the matter will come before the court.

According to The Nation, the court arrived at the decision after it rejected the application by the AGF for the vacation of the order restraining security agencies from arresting the activist.

The activist is currently facing trial in Cotonou, Benin Republic after he was arrested at an airport as he tried to board a Germany-bound flight.

Meanwhile, a former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has spoken against the agitation for secession, arguing that Nigeria has more to gain by being united.

TVC reported that the Obasanjo made the statement on Friday, August 27, at a book launch held at the Admiralty Centre, Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos state.

The elder statesman pointed out that the cost of staying together as a nation is cheaper than the cost of dividing Nigeria.

In another news, a blunt message has been sent to the government of the Republic of Benin. The message was sent by no other person than Professor Wole Soyinka.

He called on Beninese government to release Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, to continue his journey, Punch Newspaper reported.

Soyinka made this known when he spoke with journalists in Lagos on Friday, August 27. He argued that the secessionist didn’t commit any crime against Nigeria.

