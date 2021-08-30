Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary recently

The actress shared beautiful family photos specially taken for the occasion which got fans and colleagues gushing on social media

Mercy and her hubby threw a party to celebrate the milestone in their ,marriage and it was well attended by her colleagues in the industry

Much loved Nollywood star, Mercy Johnson and her husband Prince Okojie with whom she shares four beautiful kids recently celebrated a milestone in their marriage.

The couple who have been serving marriage goals to Nigerians, have been on the beautiful journey for 10 years and a lot of fans joined them in celebrating.

Colleagues attend Mercy Johnson's party Photo credit: @princeodiokojie

Mercy and her loving husband had earlier shared beautiful family photos specially taken to celebrate the occasion.

The actress' husband, Prince Odi Okojie shared photos from the party thrown to mark the special day on his Instagram page.

The party was well attended by some of Mercy's colleagues like, Juliet Ibrahim, Yvonne Jegede, Ufuoma McDermott, and others as they posed for photos in the well decorated space.

Mercy donned a beautiful white feathery gown and her hubby complemented her with a simple white shirt and pants.

See post below:

Reactions from fans

luchisapeh:

"Beautiful. Congratulations once again."

realsusanpeters:

"Happy anniversary fam, God bless you and yours."

ntinyari59:

"Looking good. Happy 10 anniversary."

onuchinanaaishat:

"Happy wedding anniversary."

oba_nanaofficial7:

"Congrats."

fabulous_touch_salon:

"More years to celebrate."

deborahenoma:

"Happy Anniversary."

mavis.berry.5817:

"Happy anniversary and many more love to celebrate. we love you."

Mercy Johnson in tears as hubby throws surprise birthday party

Top Nigerian movie star, Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie made sure his wife’s 37th birthday was a special occasion by throwing her a surprise party.

The veteran actress clocked a new age on August 28 and she took to social media to thank God for life.

However, that was just the tip of the iceberg. Unaware that her husband had a surprise party planned for her, the movie star walked into a venue filled with friends and colleagues before she realized what was going on.

Mercy was filled with so much emotions that she burst into tears and went around hugging those who graced the occasion.

Also present at the event was veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, who shared the video of the sweet moment on social media.

Source: Legit