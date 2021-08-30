PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has characterised Lionel Messi's debut against Reims with calmness

The 34-year-old was introduced in the 66th minute after completing a two-year move earlier this month

Kylian Mbappe scored both goals that helped the Parisians claim their fourth straight win so far this campaign

Lionel Messi finally made his Paris Saint Germain debut in their 2-0 win over Reims at Stade Auguste Delaune over the weekend.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner came on for his former teammate Neymar in the 66th minute of the encounter.

His introduction was welcome by about six thousand travelling fans who watched the team claim its fourth straight league win this campaign.

Lionel Messi on his debut for PSG against Reims on Sunday, August 29. Photo by John Berry

Source: Getty Images

Although he could not find the back of the net during the game, his manager Mauricio Pochettino however claims his first touch brought calmness to the team as reported by UK Independent quoting L’Equipe.

What Pochettino said

“I felt it as soon as he came onto the field and his first touches of the ball. He brought calmness to the team. It’s very important to get off to a good start, even for him.

“He was happy and he is well integrated into the group. It was a question of common sense to give him his debut.”

Messi joined PSG on a two-year deal for free after failing to renew his contract with Barcelona - bringing his over two decades relationship with the Catalans to an abrupt end.

The 34-year-old returned to Camp Nou after winning this year's Copa America title only to find out that the La Liga financial rule will not allow him to continue at the club.

