Asisat Oshoala received an emotional letter from an unidentified man who has professed his undying love for her

The 'lover' asked for the Super Falcons’ striker’s hand in marriage as he promises to be faithful to her at all times

He added that her money is not what he wants, emphasising that he feels different anytime he sights her picture

A yet-to-be-identified man has written an emotional love letter to Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala asking her to consider him for marriage.

In the letter shared by the Barcelona Femeni forward on her Instagram handle, the ‘lover boy’ claims he develops feelings anytime he sees her pictures.

He pleaded for her forgiveness if he has offended her in anyway, adding that he promises to be faithful to her.

Asisat Oshoala recieves love letter. Photo: Alex Caparros

Source: Getty Images

The man wrote:

“Please my love consider me, If I offended you forgive me. I used to have feelings whenever I watch your pic and is not ordinary feelings as if you are the only woman on earth.

“I have been trying to control it but e no gree. I promise to be faithful if you can marry me, I have strong love for you.”

Oshoala recently flaunted a new Mercedes Benz C200 worth about N18million on her Instagram handle which attracted quite a number of comments via Cars US News. However, the man in his letter insists that her money is not what he wants.

He added:

“Please let me tell the truth about your money. Money or no money I am ok with you yes dear. I know what I want is you not your money thanks.”

See the note in last slide of her post below

Top European clubs jostling for Oshoala's signature

Meanwhile, Oshoala has emerged as a top transfer target for Chelsea, Manchester City as well as rivals Real Madrid this summer.

The former Arsenal and Liverpool ladies star became the first African player in history to win the UEFA women's Champions League.

With just one year left on his current deal with the Catalan ladies, the Super Falcons star might be forced to walk away from the Johan Cryuff Stadium next summer.

Top clubs like PSG, Lyon, Chelsea, Manchester City, Wolfsburg, Bayern, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid are all on alert for the Nigerian footballer.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Francisca Ordega has completed a summer move to Russian League side CSKA Moscow from Spanish club Levante.

The 27-year-old spent the previous season on loan and did not get to play many games for Levante in during her spell at the club.

At international level, Ordega has won four out of 11 African Women's championship titles with the Super Falcons.

