Big Brother Naija housemate, Whitemoney is the all round drama king in the house this season and he does not hesitate to give fellow housemates and fans drama

From indications in a recent video, Boma and Queen have not been on good terms and stopped talking to each other in the house

In the video, Queen approached Boma and picked one of the fruits he was slicing, an act that made Whitemoney dance around the kitchen

In a video clip sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, he went into full praise mode, shouting 'praise master Jesus' as he excitedly danced around the kitchen.

Whitemoney's hilarious reaction came after Queen finally resumed a cordial relationship with Boma. The young lady asked him for a piece of fruit he was slicing.

Watch the video below:

In another clip, however, Queen was spotted passionately hugging Whitemoney as he sorted out ingredients to cook with in the kitchen.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Whitemoney's reaction to Queen's gesture got people laughing, the second video, however, got people talking about shipping them together.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

eby_fashionhubluxury1:

"If u watch Queens diary session yesterday, you ll kno the gal really likes Whitemoney but Mazi get coconut head."

teeto_olayeni:

"They should decide on time biko, I am ready to ship them as long as they are ready."

dollfactoryng:

"This Queen already knows Whitemoney has fans because she came after 2 weeks, that’s why she’s clinging onto him for dear life."

annextin:

"This queen, she took Maria's spot, even Nini is no longer relevant to whitemoney. Queen has taken Nini's daughter vibe."

Whitemoney reacts to Maria's eviction

Evicted housemate, Maria was one of the people that had been predicted to stay till the last day, so her exit from the BBNaija show shocked a lot of Nigerians.

In a conversation with Liquorose and Emmanuel about the shocking eviction, Whitemoney told the dancer that he was right when he told her how the eviction might play out.

According to Whitemoney, he already disclosed that the person they least expected would stay, and the person they didn’t expect would exit the show.

