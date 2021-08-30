Asisat Oshoala has once again shown class having flaunted a new Mercedes Benz C Class to get her Instagram followers talking

The 26-year-old Super Falcons striker was spotted sitting on an unregistered Benz C200 which is worth $43,600

She posted several pictures of herself seated in the ride and added a brilliant caption to get her fans buzzing

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has gotten her Instagram followers buzzing after showing off a new Mercedes Benz C200.

Findings show that the 2021 model of the ride which has heated front seats and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster standard is worth $43,600 (about N19million) via Cars US News.

The four-time Africa Women’s Player of the Year Award recipient shared photos of herself seated on an unregistered Mercedes Benz C200.

Asisat Oshoala celebrates a goal for Barcelona Femeni. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand

Source: Getty Images

She added the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“You’ve heard it all from the queen mother …..I select and that’s on period.”

And in a swift, her followers took over the comment section to salute the star who currently plays for Barcelona Femeni in Spain.

A follower wrote:

“My best female footballer more love for you.”

Another added:

“Arsenal are planning to sign you.”

A third posited:

“Na this ur footwear I want maami.”

Chelsea, Real Madrid, Man City jostling for Oshoala's signature

Meanwhile, Oshoala has emerged as a top transfer target for Chelsea, Manchester City as well as rivals Real Madrid this summer.

The former Arsenal and Liverpool ladies star became the first African player in history to win the UEFA women's Champions League.

She helped Barcelona thrash Chelsea ladies 4-0 in the final of the competition in mid-May while she went ahead to win two more titles at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

With just one year left on his current deal with the Catalan ladies, the Super Falcons star might be forced to walk away from the Johan Cryuff Stadium next summer.

Roosa Ariyo joins UDG Tenerife

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Falcons star Roosa Ariyo has completed a move to top Spanish women's league outfit UDG Tenerife this summer.

The 27-year-old Nigeria's women football star becomes the first player to join the Blue and White ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Ariyo spent the last two seasons at Finland's topflight side Tikkurilan Palloseura where she scored 21 goals and 15 assists in 25 league appearances in the process.

Source: Legit.ng