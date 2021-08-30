Super Eagles who are three-time African champions will be facing Liberia and Cape Verde in 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Five players have already stormed the camp of the Super Eagles in Lagos ahead of these two important games

In history, Nigeria have never won the World Cup title and they even failed to qualify from group stage at 2018 edition

Five Super Eagles stars have arrived camp in Lagos ahead of Nigeria's 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde in which these two encounters are expected to be tough.

Gernot Rohr who is the handler of the Super Eagles invited 30 players for these two games in which Nigeria will face Liberia in Lagos, while Cape Verde will host the three-time African champions in Praia.

According to the information Super Eagles media man Raji delivered on various WhatsApp, he explained that Abia Warriors' star Adekunle Adeleke and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi were the first to arrive camp.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and assistant Yobo in action. Photo: Osodi

Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi who are Premier League stars are the three other Super Eagles players who arrived camp on Sunday, August 29.

Watford duo of William Troost-Ekong and Oghenekaro Etebo along with other players are expected to arrive later on Monday, August 30, as coach Gernot Rohr is ready to start training.

The German coach will hope to qualify Nigeria for the 2022 World Cup having failed to go past the group stages at the 2018 edition held in Russia.

At the Russia 2018 World Cup, the Super Eagles needed just a draw against Argentina in their final group game, but they suffered a defeat against Lionel Messi and his teammates.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how ahead of the preliminary rounds of the World Cup Qualifiers, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr delivered huge comments as regards his job with Nigeria.

Complete Sports are reporting that the Franco-German tactician is not scared of being sacked by the Nigerian Football Federation if he fails to qualify the team for Qatar 2022.

Nigeria begin their quest for qualification in Lagos on Saturday, September 4, when they take on Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Three days later, the Super Eagles will play away to Cape Verde in Match Day 2 of the qualifying series.

However, in a chat with Elegbete TV, Rohr stated that Nigerians can judge him with his results since he assumed role as Super Eagles coach.

