Popular Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas is a year older today, August 30 and she has taken to social media to celebrate

The actress who expressed gratitude to enter for her life disclosed that she has been growing and learning everyday

Colleagues of the movie star took to the comment section of her post with congratulatory messages and birthday prayers

Birthdays are a big deal for almost everybody because it marks the beginning of a new year and it not uncommon to see people go the extra length to make it as special as possible.

Nigerian celebrities are known to share beautiful photos or throw lavish parties with friends and family.

Yetunde Barnabas turns a new age Photo credit: @yetundebarnabas

Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas turned a new age on Monday, August 30 and she did not miss the trend as she shared a gorgeous photo on her Instagram page.

She donned a red lacey outfit which was quite generous in the chest area, and finished off with simple jewelry, red hot lipsticks and blonde hair.

Taking to the caption, the actress who noted that God has been too good to her gave him all the glory because he treats her in a special way.

She wrote:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN YETUNDE. I’m growing and learning each day. Thank You JESUS for Everything I owe it all to You. GOD is too good to me. Sometimes I ask why me he then answer. YOU ARE SPECIAL. Says THE LORD OF HOST."

See post below:

Fans and Colleagues celebrate with Yetunde Barnabas

saadatbibire:

"Happy birthday darling"

seiilat:

"Ayiiiiii!! Happy birthday darling."

colletenwadike:

"E what??? E choke. happy birthday baby."

akoladehighlander:

"Happy birthday to you wish you long life and prosperity"

opeyemi_aiyeola1:

"Happy birthday prettiest queen. May this new year of urz be filled with unending testimonies and pleasant surprises."

iyabadansneh:

"age gracefully darling live nd don’t forget to prosper llnp"

