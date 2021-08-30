Cristiano Ronaldo could be available for Manchester United Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on September 11

The Portuguese sensation has completed his Man Utd medical in Portugal and has signed his contract along with his agent

Reports say Visa process is already underway for the superstar and the entire United players and fans are excited

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his Manchester United medical in Portugal and has signed his contract along with his agent Jorge Mendes, Daily Mail reports.

It was gathered that a deal for the 36-year-old has been agreed until 2024 with green lights on all other clauses in the said contract.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano also stated that visa process for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is already in underway for him to be available for United’s home game against Newcastle United on September 11.

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his Man Utd medical.

Source: Getty Images

Although, his salary could change depending on the many add-ons included in the contract, United announced they reached an agreement with Italian club Juventus for the superstar.

Sky Sports are reporting that Manchester United are expected to cough up around €15m (£12.87m) plus a further €8m (£6.86m) in add-ons for the Portugal captain, who underwent a medical in Lisbon over the weekend

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games during his first spell with United between 2003 and 2009.

Following Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Wolves on Sunday courtesy an 80th-minute striker by Mason Greenwood, coach of the side Ole Gunnar Solskjaer disclosed that the Red Devils are delighted with Ronaldo’s signing. He said:

"We're excited by the whole story Cristiano has had at Manchester United.

"Hopefully we can get the paperwork sorted and announce him very soon. He is a winner and a great human being. The players are excited, and l am excited to keep adding to this squad.

"He adds something completely different. It adds more confidence and belief to what we are doing and what we are building.

"We know he is a more experienced player than he was when he was here last time, he has evolved and had an unbelievable career. I'm sure he likes all the talk about 'he's too old'. Make it personal and he will show what he can do."

Pogba excited with Ronaldo's imminent arrival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Pogba believes Man United's season will improve following the signing of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, Manchester Evening News reports.

The French midfielder played all 90 minutes in the Red devils' controversial 1-0 win over Wolves at the Molineux after he seemed to had fouled Rueben Neves in the build to the goal.

And the Frenchman believes the Red Devils will become a better side if the five-time Ballon d'Or winner joins the rest of the squad.

Source: Legit