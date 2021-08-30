Mason Greenwood scored 80th-minute goal for Manchester United on Sunday, August 29, in win over Wolves

The England international made unusual goal celebration which he has attributed as a sign of respect for late American actor Chadwick Boseman

Ole Solskjaer and his wards are now occupying third position on the Premier League table and will face Newcastle in next game

Mason Greenwood has finally disclosed that his goal celebration for Manchester United during Premier League win over Wolves on Sunday, August 29, was a tribute for Chadwick Boseman.

Chadwick Boseman was a black-American actor and playwright who died on Saturday, August 28, after one year battle against cancer.

His heartbreaking death has thrown the entertainment industry in America and many parts of the world into mourning considering the contributions of the deceased.

Mason Greenwood in action for Manchester United. Photo by James Baylis - AMA

According to the report on Manchester Evening, Mason Greenwood was a fan of the late American star and he decided to pay his last respect for the 43-year-old.

Boseman achieved international fame for playing superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) from 2016 to 2019. He appeared in four MCU films, including an eponymous 2018 film.

How did Man United beat Wolves?

Manchester United went into the Premier League game against Wolves with boosted morale, but the hosts gave them a good fight even though they managed to record a win.

Mason Greenwood scored the goal in the 80th minute which gave Manchester United the win over Wolves in what was a tough Premier League battle for Solskjaer and his men.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be facing Newcastle United in their next Premier League game at Old Trafford.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how a late strike by Mason Greenwood saw Manchester United defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at the Molineux stadium.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will finish the weekend in 3rd position on the Premier League standings ahead of the international break.

But it was the hosts that dominated the encounter for the larger part of the entire duration of the game.

United came close to openeing the scoring in the 10th minute following a freekick but they couldn't convert the follow-ups as Greenwood missed an acrobatic effort and James' driven strike went wide.

Sky Sports reports that moments later it was a counter-attack which came to an end for Wolves as Jimenez saw his shot blocked. Moutinho then volleyed over from 12-yards out after more poor defending from United.

