An 87-year-old staunch Arsenal fan was left disappointed following their poor run of results in the new Premier League season

The Gunners are bottom of the table after losing Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City in the first three games

The grandfather has suggested that all members of the Arsenal squad and their coaching staff should be sacked

Many Arsenal fans are getting more frustrated with the club especially an 87-year-old man after suffering three losses in the first three Premier League outings.

The Gunners suffered their third loss of the season to Man City by 5-0 at the Etihad and patience seems to be running out for their manager Mikel Arteta.

A video clip on Instagram showed the Octogenarian man rooting for his beloved Arsenal before the game, pledging his support and speaking about their chances of making it back to Europe.

87-year-old Nigerian man is tired of Arsenal's disappointing results, wants club to sack players and coaches. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

Grandpa's mixed feelings

The grandfather said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"At the age of 87, I'm still supporting Arsenal and I want them to be the winner and we are going to Europe. Don't write us off."

Moments after the loss to Man City the 87-year-old sitting hopelessly in his parlour was furious at their performance as he added:

"I'm fed up with Arsenal but I can not leave them. I think we have to sell off everybody including the coach."

Arsenal's season so far

The north London recorded their worst start of a campaign in the English top-flight division conceding nine goals and scoring none.

The club which flourished under their legendary manager Arsene Wenger are now rooted to the bottom of the league as teams take a break for international activities.

After the international break, Arsenal will play Norwich City and travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley and welcome Tottenham at the Emirates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has come out to passionately defend Mikel Arteta after the Arsenal boss saw his side succumb to yet another lowly defeat in the Premier League.

The Gunners were comprehensively beaten 5-0 by Manchester City in the early kick off on Saturday, August 28 and from an overall scope of the game, Mike Arteta’s side rarely threatened the Premier League champions.

A brace from Ferran Torres as well as goals from Rodri, Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus were enough to send Arsenal to bottom in the league and confirm their worst start to a league campaign in more than 60 years.

Source: Legit