Taiwo Awoniyi was snubbed by Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde

The former youth international is however not perturbed as he continues to find the back of the net in Germany

Awoniyi helped Union Berlin overcome their Bundesliga guest Borussia Monchengladbach at Alte Foersterei over the weekend

Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi maintained his high-scoring form over the weekend after inspiring his German League club Union Berlin to victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 24-year-old who recently parted ways with Liverpool for the Bundesliga outfit sealed his side's win in the 41st minute with Max Kruse claiming the assist for the goal.

Urs Fischer's men got the game off to a bright start with Niko Giesselmann breaking the deadlock in the 22nd after receiving a delivery from Genki Haraguchi.

Taiwo Awoniyi celebrating his goal for Union Berlin against Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Bundesliga over the weekend. Photo by Andreas Gora/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

The hosts maintain stability all through the opening half and with just four minutes to the half-time whistle, the former youth international doubled their lead as reported by Goal.

Jonas Hofmann reduced the visitors' deficit in the 90+1 minute but it was too late to complete a comeback and possibly win the encounter at Alte Foersterei.

Why did Gernot Rohr snub Awoniyi for World Cup qualifiers?

This is however a perfect response from the forward who was snubbed by Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr in his 27-man squad for Liberia and Cape Verde World Cup qualifiers next month.

Awoniyi has now scored five goals and two assists in six games across competitions so far this campaign with many more expected from him as the season progresses.

