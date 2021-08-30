Popular Nollywood actress, Jaiye Kuti has taken to social media with a photo of her beautiful family as she celebrates her wedding anniversary

The movie star announced that it is a day of double celebration as her son is also celebrating his birthday on the same day

Congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues have flooded Jaiye Kuti page as they all celebrate with her

Nollywood actress, Jaiye Kuti has disclosed that she thought marriage was a bed of roses but she has come to realise that it is a bed of understanding.

She made the statement on a series of posts she shared on her Instagram page in celebration of her wedding anniversary with hubby.

Jaiye Kuti and her beautiful family Photo credit: @jayeola_monje

Source: Instagram

Wedding anniversary posts

In the first celebratory post, Kuti shared throwback photos from her wedding and accompanied it with a video of herself dancing joyfully to a song eulogising good wives.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The actress wrote:

"Happy wedding anniversary to us. bMr & Mrs Olanrewaju Kuti. It wasn’t Bed of Roses, but Bed of understanding."

Watch video below:

In another post, she shared a beautiful family photo with her son and daughter. She shared the same caption celebrating her wedding anniversary.

"I thought it was “Bed of Roses" But I realized it was “Bed of understanding “ Happy Wedding Anniversary to us."

Jaiye Kuti celebrates son's birthday

The actress also celebrated her son, Mayowa, whose birthday is on the same day as her wedding anniversary. She noted that the boy is the reason she became someone's mum.

"Happy beautiful birthday to my Son. You are the reason they call me Mummy Mayowa. You will be father of many Nations. I love you son. You’re doing well @kutimayowa."

See post below:

Nigerians celebrate with Jaiye Kuti

ferraribongkem:

"Congratulations my queen. Besides every successful man, there's always a supportive queen."

jideawobona:

"Congratulations ma’am, Happiness will never leave your abode."

doyinkukoyi:

"Happy wedding anniversary babe. More years in togetherness."

Osbagcreations:

"Big Congratulations, plenty more glorious years to come."

justtrendysalonspa:

"Happy beautiful birthday sweetheart."

just_arike_:

"Happy birthday mum son. Age successfully in good health and richness."

Jaiye Kuti gets car as surprise birthday gift

Popular Nollywood star, Jaiye Kuti, turned a new age on Saturday, July 10, and she flooded social media with beautiful photos specially taken for the occasion.

The actress was also celebrated by fans and colleagues and she took to social media to reveal the surprise that capped her big day.

She shared photos from the moment she was gifted a car for her birthday.

Source: Legit