Lionel Messi who is an Argentine footballer has finally made his debut for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, August 29

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner came on as a substitute for for Brazilian star Neymar in PSG's 2-0 win over Reims

Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after Barcelona chiefs were unable to register him for this term

Paris Saint-Germain fans and other football lovers around the world on Sunday, August 29, finally got the chance to see Lionel Messi making his debut for the French giants in League tie.

The departure of Lionel Messi at Barcelona still remains nightmare for many Nou Camp fans, but they will now have to move on as the Argentine is now focused on helping Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the report on Sportsbible, fans at the Stade Auguste Delaune were happy to see Lionel Messi in the shirt of Paris Saint-Germain and they were all chanting his name in adorable moment.

Lionel Messi in action for Paris Saint-Germain on his debut. (Photo by Jose Breton

Pochettino who is Paris Saint-Germain's coach decided to bring on Lionel Messi in the 65th minute as replacement for Neymar even though the Argentine was unable to score on his debut.

What was the result of the game?

Paris Saint-Germain stars were superb against Reims as Frenchman Kylian Mbappe scored the two goals that condemned the hosts to 2-0 defeat in the League encounter.

As things stand presently, the tie could be Kylian Mbappe's last for Paris Saint-Germain as the World Cup winner may make the move to Real Madrid this summer.

The Spanish giants are said to have submitted a bid for Mbappe and announcement may be made before the end of this week.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how immediately after the final whistle of their 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Auguste Delaune, Reims goalie Predrag Rajkovic ran towards Ligue 1 debutant Lionel Messi for a photo.

The Argentinian made his debut for French club PSG coming on as a second half substitute in their victory over Reims.

The ousted Barcelona captain made his first ever appearance in the Ligue 1 when he came on as a substitute in the 65th minute replacing Neymar.

But it was Kylian Mpabbe that grabbed the brace for Mauricio Pochettino’s side on the night as they claim all three points.

After the game, the opposition goalkeeper Rajkovic raced off the pitch to take his son from the stands and ran towards Messi for a picture - of just the Argentine and his son.

