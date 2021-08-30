Tottenham Hotspur are currently topping the standings with nine points having won all their three opening matches

West Ham, Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton all have seven points having drawn at least one match

Arsenal, Norwich and Wolves are the only teams yet to earn any point thus far, in a disappointing run that has them rocked in the relegation zone

Premier League match week three had some interesting results, with Tottenham Hotspur continuing with their fine run after the start of the new season.

Man City secured the biggest win of the weekend in the Premier League after they hammered Arsenal 5-0 at the Etihad. Photo by Matt McNulty.

Source: Getty Images

Spurs are the only side yet to drop points thus far, winning all their three opening fixtures of the campaign under the tutelage of Nuno Espirito.

The north London outfit have also yet to concede a goal, a new club record that now has them sitting on the summit of the charts with nine points.

West Ham United are placed second with seven points after dropping their first points of the season in their 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

Man United's slim 1-0 win away at Wolves fired them to third with seven points, on level with rivals Chelsea and Liverpool - who battled to a 1-1 draw on Saturday, August 27.

Everton are the other side who have bagged seven points under Rafa Benitez, but their relatively inferior goal difference has them sitting sixth behind Liverpool and Chelsea.

However, their tally affords them a point above Man City who are seventh despite their huge 5-0 win over Arsenal.

The result was, without doubt, the biggest of the weekend as City subjected the Gunners to more misery.

The Emirates dwellers have neither picked a point nor scored a goal, a woeful run of form that now has them rocked bottom of the table.

Norwich City and Wolves - both who have also not earned any point thus far are also in the relegation zone.

