Paul Pogba has claimed that adding Cristiano Ronaldo to the current Man United squad would give the team better performances

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to complete his medical in Lisbon after agreeing personal terms with the club

The Red Devils secured a narrow 1-0 win over Wolves at the Molineux to maintain their unbeaten run in the season

Paul Pogba believes Man United's season will improve following the signing of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, Manchester Evening News.

The Fench midfielder played all 90 minutes in the Red devils' controversial 1-0 win over Wolves at the Molineux after he seemed to had fouled Rueben Neves in the build to the goal.

And the Frenchman believes the Red Devils will become a better side if the five-time Ballon d'Or winner joins the rest of the squad.

Paul Pogba says Cristiano Ronaldo will bring experience and quality to Man United squad. Photo by Chris Brunskill and Oli Scarff

What Pogba said about Ronaldo

Speaking after the game, Pogba was asked what he felt about playing alongside Ronaldo in subsequent games and he told Sky Sports:

“Everybody knows [what he brings]. He’s already a legend at this club and he is coming back.

"Obviously, it’s good for us, he’s going to bring his experience and quality. When he comes, the level goes up. We’re really pleased he’s coming, and the most important thing today was the win so that when he comes we keep this winning mentality and keep going.”

Brief summary of the game

Mason Greenwood scored the winner in the 80th minute after United survived several threats from Wolves in the game.

David De Gea made a double save point-blank range to deny Romain Saiss in quick succession before United won the match ten minutes from time.

Ronaldo now 5th in highest-earning players

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo accepted a pay cut to join Man United and it has affected his ranking in the top ten most paid footballers, Give Me Sport.

According to football expert Tancredi Palmeri revealed on his social media handle that Ronaldo's £480,000-per-week has seen him drop from second-highest-paid star to fifth.

The ranking is based on players net salary with no bonus or other income considered as pairs Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi tops the list.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner who joined PSG as a free agent will be going home with a whopping €35m annually.

