A late strike by Mason Greenwood has seen Manchester United defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at the Molineux stadium, MEN reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will finish the weekend in 3rd position on the Premier League standings ahead of the international break.

But it was the hosts that dominated the encounter for the larger part of the entire duration of the game.

United came close to openeing the scoring in the 10th minute following a freekick but they couldn't convert the follow-ups as Greenwood missed an acrobatic effort and James' driven strike went wide.

Sky Sports reports that moments later it was a counter-attack which came to an end for Wolves as Jimenez saw his shot blocked. Moutinho then volleyed over from 12-yards out after more poor defending from United.

The hosts pressed further for the opener and dominated the major parts of the first half coming close yet again in tthe 26th minute.

This time Saiss fired a volley wide of the post, but it would have been disallowed for an offside in the build-up.

A key moment of the game came in the 36th minute when United put the ball into the back of the net in the 39th minute.

Attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes got the ball behind the Wolves defence and finished well, but it was ruled out for offside.

United started the second half on the back-foot again with Wolves looking much better in possession as the Red Devils had to drop deeper in order to compensate for the poor midfield selection.

And on the hour mark, Traore beat Fred out wide and launched a cross to the back-post, but Wan-Bissaka headed away as Jimenez attacked the ball.

United goalkeeper David De Gea pulled off a world class save in the 67th minute as Saiss saw a header saved from six-yards out and his rebound incredibly clawed out by the goalkeeper too.

It ended: Wolves 0-1 Manchester United.

