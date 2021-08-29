Gernot Rohr has been charged to ensure that the Super Eagles of Nigeria qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Ahead of the qualifying series, the tactician who is expected to lead Nigeria to next year’s AFCON tourney is speaking about possible sack

Rohr stated that upon renewing his contract with the NFF, an agreement was reached that the job is done if Nigeria do not do well in Cameroon

Ahead of the preliminary rounds of the World Cup Qualifiers, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has delivered huge comments as regards his job with Nigeria.

Complete Sports are reporting that the Franco-German tactician is not scared of being sacked by the Nigerian Football Federation if he fails to qualify the team for Qatar 2022.

Nigeria begin their quest for qualification in Lagos on Saturday, September 4, when they take on Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Gernot Rohr not scared of being sacked by Nigeria. Photo: Gabriel Rossi

Source: Getty Images

Three days later, the Super Eagles will play away to Cape Verde in Match Day 2 of the qualifying series.

However, in a chat with Elegbete TV, Rohr stated that Nigerians can judge him with his results since he assumed role as Super Eagles coach.

The German tactician is expected to lead Nigeria’s qualification charge for the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on September 4 before facing Cape Verde three days later. Rohr said via Goalballlive:

“When I was coming to Nigeria, I signed that the job is done if I don’t qualify for the World Cup, the second time I also signed that the job will be done if I don’t qualify for the AFCON and the third time I agreed that the job is done if we don’t do well at the AFCON,” Rohr told Elegbete TV.

“You can only stay in a country if the results are good, you have to go if it isn’t. Some coaches won’t but I agreed.”

Rohr releases 30-man list for Liberia, Cape Verde

Super Eagles’ technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, has called up a total of 30 players for next month’s opening rounds of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying campaign.

Nigeria host Liberia in Lagos on Friday, 3rd September (Day 1) and tackle Cape Verde in Mindelo on Tuesday, 7th September (Day 2).

Franco-German Rohr has stuck largely with his dependables as the race to Qatar begins, with goalkeepers Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho, defenders William Ekong, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem and Leon Balogun.

In midfield are Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo, and forwards Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon and Victor Osimhen on the roster.

