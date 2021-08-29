Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have posted a video of them in a rap challenge which has gotten their colleagues talking on social media

Super Eagles and Leicester City stars Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi are at it again.

This time around they have shown they are not only great footballers but can also strive in the music world.

Iheanacho and Ndidi Show Off Their Rapping Skills in New Video. Photo: Wilfred Ndidi

Source: Instagram

A video of both players doing a rap challenge has gotten the attention of fans and some of their colleagues on social media.

In the video, Iheanacho and Ndidi were spotted dropping some bars as they rode in the same car, probably heading for the training ground or going to chill out.

A music beat was playing in the background while the duo jammed along with the beat in their own unique lyrics as Iheanacho referred to the song as a “Banga.”

The video has subsequently generated a lot of comments from fans and some Super Eagles stars.

Captain Ahmed Musa jokingly said he won’t buy the song with his money while Vice-Captain William Troost-Ekong described the song as 'Anoddaaaa Banga'.

Taiwo Awoniyi on his part urged both players to enter the studio and do a proper song.

Small Doctor visits the King Power Stadium and boasts that he has taken Iheanacho’s ‘secret’

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian music ace Adekunle Temitope famously known as ‘Small Doctor’ has taunted Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho right at the King Power Stadium.

Small Doctor who is on a music tour in England stormed the Leicester City stadium and appeared to have visited the Foxes Fanstore where jerseys, jackets, balls, and other related merchandise of the club are sold.

While exiting the outlet, the music star claimed that he spotted Kelechi Iheanacho’s secret and has taken it.

The Super Eagles forward was in spectacular form late last season taking his goal tally to 19 having played 39 matches in all competitions.

Iheanacho also bagged the EPL Player of the Month for March 2021. The forward scored five goals in that month to become the fourth Nigerian player to win the award, after Jay-Jay Okocha, Peter Odemwingie, and Odion Ighalo.

