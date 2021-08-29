Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said stealing is done quietly under the current government. Amaechi said this while responding to questions in an interview with Daily Trust.

Asked to comment on the legacy of the Buhari administration, which has 21 months left in office, Amaechi said the All Progressives Congress (APC) government has handled the resources of the country better than others.

He said unlike the past when people with no known source of income became billionaires and were not prosecuted, such could not happen under Buhari.

“I want Nigerians to be honest; can you openly take money in this government? I am not saying whether we are corrupt or not.”

“Let us assume we are corrupt, can you openly take money in this government? In the past governments, what happened? You can take money in the streets. Corruption was so pervasive that nobody was talking about it. It was not hidden that people completely and openly displayed their wealth.

“Most of those who did that had nothing to do to show for it. They did not have a carpentry shop, but they were billionaires. They did not hide it; but here, if you are stealing, it is done quietly. I am not saying it is good, it is a sin punishable. In the previous government you could steal and you won’t be caught. If you were caught, there won’t be consequences. But in this government, if you steal there are consequences.”

Source: Legit.ng