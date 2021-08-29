Empoli, a small-town club, stunned Juventus at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, August 28

Leonardo Mancuso's goal was the difference and it left Juventus still looking for their first win of the new Serie A season

This was the Bianconeri’s first game since the famous departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is bound for a return to Manchester United

Juventus slipped to a shock home defeat to Empoli on Saturday, August 28, in their first game since Cristiano Ronaldo exited the club.

Juventus suffered a shock defeat against Empoli on Saturday, August 29.

Leonardo Mancuso's first-half goal was enough to ensure all three points went to Empoli and for Juventus, it left the Italian giants still looking for their first win of the new season.

Notably, Mancuso, who scored the winner, spent 18 months at Juventus but failed to break into the first team.

Juventus were expected to cruise through the game against a side that is traditionally perceived as a relegation favourite.

Empoli were illustrious for large parts of the game, but they were also helped at times by Juventus’s bluntness in front of goal.

The home side’s best spell in the game came in the first half after they had just conceded a goal when Federico Chiesa produced two excellent efforts in quick succession but he was kept out by goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

The final whistle at the Allianz stadium was met by jeers and whistles from the home fans, who were incensed by the fact that their team made the worst possible start in life without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri had played down Ronaldo’s exit, saying the club had to forget about him and keep moving forward.

“Cristiano was at Juventus three years, I only had him for one. He scored goals, he did what he was very good at, he is a great player but from this point onwards we can't think about Cristiano Ronaldo any more," Allegri said to DAZN.

VAR cuts short Ronaldo's joy in his last game for Juventus

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Juventus' first Serie A game of the new campaign was an entertaining one as they drew 2-2 against Udinese on Sunday, August 22.

It was Cristiano’s last game and the Portugal star was left thoroughly disappointed after his last-minute header was disallowed for offside.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner started the new season for Juve against Udinese on the bench.

He replaced Alvaro Morata in the 60th minute after Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado had given them a two goals lead in the first 23 minutes of the encounter.

However, two second-half goals from Roberto Pereyra and Gerard Deulofeu restored parity for the hosts.

Ronaldo thought he had scored the winner after combining with Federico Chiesa to score a 94th-minute goal but the VAR disallowed the goal for offside and the Portuguese was handed a yellow card for pulling shirt while celebrating.

