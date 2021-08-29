Mario Balotelli did not appreciate being taken off by his coach at Adana Demirspor during a game in Turkey

The former Manchester City and Liverpool star went on to punch his teammate on the bench in frustration

Balotelli recently joined newly-promoted Adana Demirspor in Turkey but is yet to score for the side

Former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli went viral, on Friday, August 27, after completely losing it after being subbed off early

Adana Demirspor striker Mario Balotelli did not appreciate being subbed off early and he took it out on his team mate. Photo: Bein Sport.

Balotelli, once tipped to rise to the very top of world football, has seen his career take strange turns and now finds himself in Turkey playing for newly promoted Adana Demirspor.

Adana Demirspor were playing Konyaspor and close to the hour mark with the scores finely poised at 0-0, manager Samet Aybaba grew desperate to spark his side into life.

He thus decided to bring off Balotelli for Nigerian Okwuchukwu Ezeh and to say the Italian was not pleased with the decision would be an understatement.

Balotelli, 30, threw a full fit on the bench, as he thrust his shinpads in frustration while shouting at a team mate and coach.

He went on to stump his feet on the ground before turning to a teammate next to him and thrusting a punch which hit his team mate’s arm.

The player gave Balotelli a startled look but by then, the former AC and Inter Milan striker had attempted to calm himself down.

It was quite commendable for the teammate in question not to react to Balotelli’s antics which included punching him.

Adana Demirspor went on to take the lead courtesy of Britt Asombalonga in the 59th minute but they were pegged back late in the game as Abdulkerim Bardacki scored in the 83rd minute to ensure the game finished in a 1-1 stalemate.

Mario Balotelli mobbed by fans after joining Adana Demirspor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mario Balotelli was mobbed by hundreds of fans after the Italian footballer landed in Turkey to sign for Süper Lig club Adana Demirspor.

The Italian who had played for Liverpool and Manchester City completed a surprise move for the Turkish side and signed a three-year contract with them.

Balotelli arrived Turkey on Sunday night, August 1, and fans were already on ground to welcome the super striker.

The excited supporters, many of whom weren't wearing masks, sung at the top of their voices as drums were being played in the background.

Last season, Balotelli played at Italian Serie B side Monza where he spent seven months featuring in 12 games and netting five goals.

