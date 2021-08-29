OAP Nedu and Instagram Comedian Nasboi withdraw their support for Arsenal after the club suffered an embarrassing 5-0 loss to Man City

The Gunners have neither won any point nor scored a single goal since the new season kicked off, suffering defeats in all their three opening matches

Both Nedu and Nasboi went ahead to get rid of their Arsenal jerseys as the club dropped to the bottom of the Premier League standings

Media personality and Content Creator Nedu has withdrawn his support for Arsenal after the London club suffered an embarrassing 5-0 loss to Man City to drop to the bottom of the Premier League standings.

Nedu further went ahead to throw his jersey in the toilet sink in an Instagram post he made on Saturday, August 28.

“Arsenal, I’m done, you people will not kill me, you see my jersey, I have put it inside the toilet, it will not be better for all of you,” he said in his video.

Following Nedu's lead, Instagram comedian and content creator Nasboi also dumped Arsenal as he tore the club's jersey in an Instagram post he made after the club's loss to Man City.

Mesut Ozil backs Arteta despite Arsenal's poor start to the season

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has risked the wrath of many supporters of the London club after urging them to stay patient in the wake of the club's disappointing run in the Premier League.

The north Londoners were humbled 2-0 by newly-promoted Brentford in their season curtain-raiser before following up the result with another 2-0 defeat in the hands of rivals Chelsea at the Emirates.

Arsenal went on to secure a morale-boosting 6-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in the second round of the Carabao Cup in midweek but were unable to build on the momentum when they took on City on Saturday, August 28.

Mikel Arteta's men were completely destroyed as they suffered a heavy 5-0 loss in a result that sent them to the bottom of the Premier League.

The performance saw a number of Gunners fans once again take to social media to criticise Arteta, calling on the club to axe him as manager.

However, Ozil has appeared to throw his backing on the Spaniard, asking fans to "trust the process."

