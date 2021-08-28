Man City vs Arsenal ended in a 5-0 win to the Citizens as they recorded their second straight win at the Etihad this season

Three goals were scored in the first half through Ilkay Gundogan, Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus as Granit Xhaka was sent off

Arsenal failed to produce a shot on target in the second period as Rodri and Torres added to their misery

It was another horrible day in the Premier League for Arsenal after losing their third league game of the season by 5-0 to Manchester City at the Etihad.

The Citizens scored three first-half goals to give the Gunners no chance of coming back into the game as Granit Xhaka was also sent off in the first period.

Ilkay Gundogan, Ferran Torres' double, Gabriel Jesus and another from Rodri was enough to continue City's winning streak under Pep Guardiola against Arsenal.

Manchester City recorded their second straight 5-0 win after thrashing Arsenal at the Etihad. Photo by Oli Scarff and Matt McNulty

Source: Getty Images

Summary of the game

The visitors started the game on the brighter side as they created the chances in the opening five minutes of the game.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

However, City took the lead with their first attack of the match as Jesus' cross was headed home by Gundogan which was too strong for Bernd Leno to make the save.

Five minutes later, the Citizens doubled the lead after a poor cross into the box somehow found its way to Torres who left free to slot home the second goal.

To make matters worse Xhaka was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Joao Cancelo in the 35th minute as Arsenal played the game with ten men.

Jesus then made it 3-0 in the 43rd minute courtesy of an intelligent pass from City's £100m signing Jack Grealish to make it 3-0

The English champions continued from where they stopped as Rodri delivered a sublime finish from outside of the box to make it 4-0 in the 53rd minute.

Torres completed the scoring after heading home a cross from Riyad Mahrez to seal off the game at 5-0.

Mikel Arteta's men failed to register a single shot on goal in the second 45 minutes as continued their worst start into a Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand feels Arsenal fans must consider themselves lucky if their team finishes ninth on the Premier League table this season.

The Gunners have already kicked off their 2021-22 campaign on a losing start following their back-to-back defeats to newly-promoted Brentford and Chelsea.

Their failures in their first two games were characterised by their inability to score at least a goal talkless of picking a point.

Source: Legit