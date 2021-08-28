Anthony Nwakaeme will cherish the moment Jose Mourinho walked up to him during a game to give him some tactical advice

No one knows the content of their discussion but the striker shared a clip of their moment together by the touchline

The Trabzonspor striker was recently rewarded with a huge statue in Turkey for his contributions to the club

Nigeria international Anthony Nwakaeme was all smiles after AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho walked up to him during their Europa Conference League game in Italy earlier this week.

Although no one knows the content of their discussion, by the time the 'Special One' was going back to his sit, both of them had bright smiles on their faces.

And the 32-year-old couldn't contain his excitement after the match to share the moment with his fans on his official Instagram page with some adorable words.

Super Eagles star Anthony Nwakaeme during the Trabzonspor Europa Conference League game against AS Roma at Olimpico Stadium. Photo by Paolo Bruno

What the Nigerian striker said after the game

The former Hapoel Be'er Sheva attacker who didn't get a chance to say anything before the Portuguese left said:

"When a world-class coach like Jose Mourinho walked up to me during the game. If I tell you the story. #GodIsTheGreatest #TN9."

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor failed to make it to the group stage of the UEFA third-tier club competition after their 5-1 aggregate defeat to the Italian giants.

Mourinho's men went to Turkey to claim a 2-1 win on Thursday, August 19, and then sealed their progress with a 3-0 second-led victory in Italy one week later.

Roma have now been grouped alongside Ukraine's Zorya Luhansk, CSKA-Sofia (BUL), and Bodø/Glimt (NOR) in the competition.

Nigerian star Nwakaeme gifted huge statue in Turkey

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme has been rewarded with a huge statue in Turkey after his contributions at Super Lig side Trabzonspor.

The 32-year-old joined the Black Sea Storm from Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the summer f 2018 for an undisclosed fee.

He has since then contributed 65 goals - 35 goals and 30 assists in 114 appearances across competitions while winning the Turkish Cup and the Turkish Super Cups titles in the process.

