Nollywood veteran actor and filmmaker Ifeanyi Dike passed away on Friday, August 27, after battling with a kidney-related ailment

Dike’s demise was confirmed by his family member, who stated that the deceased’s burial arrangements would soon be made public

Having suffered from a kidney ailment in 2011, Dike was flown to India for a transplant, after which he recovered and returned to work

Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Dike, who has been battling a kidney ailment, has died.

The thespian who chaired the Actors Guild of Nigeria’s (AGN) Board of Trustees (BoT), passed away on Friday, August 27, after a brief illness.

Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Dike passes away. Photo Credit: @dike_prince

Source: Instagram

Confirming Dike’s demise, a family source said his burial arrangements would later be made public.

It would be recalled that the deceased had been down with kidney ailment for no less than 10 years, as he underwent a kidney transplant in 2011.

Speaking about the kidney transplant in an interview, Dike stated while he was full of life after the operation, his lifestyle had changed.

While he asked members of the public to prioritise their health, Dike said kidney failure was not a death sentence, adding that it only gets worse when people don’t go for medical checkups in the hospital.

Dike, however, charged the Nigerian government to float an awareness campaign for the purpose of enlightening members of the public on how to avoid suffering from kidney-related ailments.

Veteran actor Victor Olaotan passes away

In related news, the Nollywood industry lost another actor Victor Olaotan, who also passed away on Friday.

Olaotan died at the age of 69 after a prolonged illness.

The thespian who was famous for his role as Fred Ade-Williams in the popular TV series Tinsel was involved in an accident in 2016 while heading to a film set in the Festac area of Lagos.

Until his death, he was bedridden as his wife and close associates continued to seek help to fund his hospital bills.

He, however, caught his last breath in a Turkish hospital.

Friends and family bid late Racheal Oniga goodbye

Nollywood industry friends and family members of late actress Rachael Oniga have bid the deceased goodbye.

A lying-in-state ceremony was held for her on Friday, August 27, at a Catholic church in the Magodo area of Lagos, after which her remains were taken to a private cemetery for burial.

The thespian passed away on Friday, July 30, after battling heart-related sickness.

