Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have left Juventus but his next destination is yet to be known with the transfer window closing in a few days

The 36-year-old was earlier linked with a move to Man City but he seems to be on his way to former club Man United

Solskjaer reveals that Fernandes has been in touch with his national teammate while looking for a new destination

Manchester United may have joined the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo before the transfer window closes in a few days.

The 36-year-old was said to have said his goodbyes to his Juventus teammates after leaving the club's training session earlier on Friday, August 27.

But, contrary to reports that Manchester City were on the verge of signing him, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals that Bruno Fernandes has been speaking with the winger to return to Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes during UEFA Nations League final vs the Netherlands. Filipe Amorim / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's representative Jorge Mendes was already in contact with the reigning Premier League champions over the possible move of his client to the Etihad Stadium.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

City were considering a move for the five-time Ballon d'Or after it became obvious that they won't be able to secure the services of Harry Kane as reported by The Mirror.

Fernandes has held talks with his countryman having spent the summer together playing for Portugal during Euro 2020 championship. They have both represented Sporting Lisbon too.

Solskjaer said during his pre-match press conference that CR7 knows how Man United feel about him.

Man United boss Solskjaer speaks on Ronaldo's situation

"We've always had a good communication. Bruno's been talking to him as well and he knows what we feel about him. And if he was ever gonna move away from Juventus he knows we're here."

Fernandes joined United in January 2020 and he has been a part of their resurgence since then as they finished second on the league table last season.

Adekunle Gold begs Cristiano Ronaldo to shun Man City move

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City with a few days to the end of this transfer window.

Sources close to the player reveals he already told some of his close pals at the Turin-based outfit of his decision despite having about 10 more months on his current deal with the Old Lady.

Ronaldo sparked up exit speculation earlier this year after moving all his exotic cars out of Italy with a cargo company headed for Lisbon.

Source: Legit