Benjamin Mendy has been suspended by Premier League club Manchester City following allegation of child molestation

Trending video shows the Frenchman once had a shopping spree with alleged Fraudster Ramon Abbas famously known as Hushpuppi

Abbas pleaded guilty to money laundering and now Mendy is currently under investigation over child abuse

Suspended Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy had swell moments with famous and alleged fraudster Hushpuppi as several clips have surfaced online via Naija Celeb Life.

Ramon Abbas who has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram claims to be a Nigerian influencer.

Known to his fans as “Hushpuppi,” Abbas built a global following from posting pictures of his lavish spending on cars, watches, designer clothes and private jets, Forbes reports.

Benhamin Mendy spotted with Hushpuppi. Photo: Nairaland

Hushpuppi pleaded guilty to money laundering after he was accused of conspiring to launder 'hundreds of millions of dollars'.

His gang reportedly organised BEC scheme that defrauded a client of a New York-based law firm out of approximately $922,857 in October 2019.

Abbas and his co-conspirators had laundered $396,050 while one of them was in Los Angeles, California.

And following the arrest of Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy over molestation of young girls, videos and clips show the French man is a friend to the Nigerian.

In one of the clips picturing both of them together, Hushpuppi said:

"I wish I can play for Manchester city and be humble and down to earth like my bro @benmendy23 thanks for being the most amazing person ever bro "

Mendy arrives in court

Meanwhile, Mendy arrived the Chester Magistrates' Court to answer for the accusation of molesting three women within ten months, Daily Mail reports.

The France international has been suspended by his club man City pending the outcome of the case in court.

Mendy is charged with three counts of rape in October 2020, and the sexual assault of a woman at his home in early January this year.

The £90,000 per week earner was also charged with the rape of a woman in August this year, also at his home in Prestbury.

Manchester City react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City have suspended Benjamin Mendy indefinitely following the sexual allegation leveled against the left-back.

"Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation.

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is, therefore, unable to make further comment until that process is complete."

