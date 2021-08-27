Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi and Kenneth Omeruo who are Super Eagles players on Thursday, August 26, joined people around the world to celebrate the international dog day.

Dogs are known to be pets in houses and many of these football stars around the world have them in their homes.

Footballers are not the only ones who love having dogs as even securities use dogs in their day to day activities most especially in advanced nations like America and Germany.

Alex Iwobi in action. Photo by Tony McArdle

Source: Getty Images

According to the photos posted on social media, Moses Simon, Iwobi and Kenneth were spotted showing love to their dogs.

Meanwhile, these three players are among the Super Eagles stars called for the coming World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde in what is expected to be tough battles.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Super Eagles’ technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, called up a total of 30 players for next month’s opening rounds of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying campaign.

Nigeria host Liberia in Lagos on Friday, 3rd September (Day 1) and tackle Cape Verde in Mindelo on Tuesday, 7th September (Day 2).

Franco-German Rohr has stuck largely with his dependables as the race to Qatar begins, with goalkeepers Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho, defenders William Ekong, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem and Leon Balogun.

In midfield are Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo, and forwards Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon and Victor Osimhen on the roster.

Legit.ng also reported how former Nigeria goalkeeper Emmanuel Babayaro has lashed out at Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr ahead of next month's World Cup qualifiers.

The Atlanta Olympics gold medal winner insists that the German-born tactician lacks the technical know-how to handle the country's national team.

Babayaro also added that the 2019 AFCON bronze winner doesn't have what it takes to move the Nigerian football forward. He told Brila FM during an interview.

Nigeria will kick off their qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Liberia on September third and four days later, they will travel to Cape Verde for their second group fixture.

Rohr's men will battle the Central African Republic in a doubleheader on October 6th and 10th before their last two encounters in November.

These games will also help the three-time AFCON kings fine-tune their squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations championship staging in Cameroon early next year.

Source: Legit