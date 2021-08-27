Cristiano Ronaldo might be edging closer to sealing a two-year move to Manchester City this summer

The 36-year-old was said to have left Juventus training earlier this morning after bidding his teammates goodbye

Ronaldo has about 10 more months left on his current deal with the Turin-based club but appears he is ready to leave them

Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City with a few days to the end of this transfer window.

Sources close to the player reveals he already told some of his close pals at the Turin-based outfit of his decision despite having about 10 more months on his current deal with the Old Lady.

Ronaldo sparked up exit speculation earlier this year after moving all his exotic cars out of Italy with a cargo company headed for Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus against Udinese in their Serie A opener last weekend. Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC.

Source: Getty Images

But, just one game into this Serie A season, the 36-year-old seems to have made up his mind about leaving Juve with the Etihad Stadium his most likely destination.

And this news is already frightening some Manchester United fans including Nigerian music sensation Adekunle Gold.

What Adekunle Gold said on social media

The 34-year-old singer and songwriter sent an open message to Ronaldo on his social media platform, begging the forward not to go ahead with the move, adding that he will scream if it happens. He said:

"Cristiano can't do it. If CR7 really goes to City, I'll scream."

The Portuguese started the season on the bench for the Old Lady in their 2-2 draw against Udinese away from home.

Has Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Reports from Italy have it that Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club’s training session on Friday morning amid rumours he has agreed to join Manchester City, Sky Sports reports.

The Premier League club are in talks with the player’s representatives after his agent stated that the client no longer wants to play for Juventus.

It was gathered that Ronaldo was at the Continassa training ground on Friday morning for about an hour as he cleared his locker and said goodbye to the team.

Source: Legit.ng