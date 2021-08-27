Stunning video of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Mendy and Ndombele giving Hushpuppi shout-outs emerged while these players were on national duties with France.

Hushpuppi is a popular Nigerian who is currently being investigated in the United States for his involvement in cyber crimes.

In the video posted on Youtube which was recorded by Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City star and the two other international teammates hailed Hushpuppi.

Benjamin Mendy and Kylian Mbappe in joyous momentum. Photo by Xavier Laine

Source: Getty Images

However, the reason Hushpuppi was hailed in the video was not disclosed, but one can rightly say that the Nigerian must be a close friend to these three football stars.

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid?

The France international has refused to sign a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain and has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid who could announce him this month.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Kylian Mbappe is now on the verge of making a big move to Spanish giants Real Madrid after Los Blancos submitted an improved €170million bid to Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

The offer Real Madrid are said to have made on Thursday, August 26, is huge and Paris Saint-Germain chiefs have reportedly agreed to allow the Frenchman to leave.

Selling Kylian Mbappe this summer will be the best choice for Paris Saint-Germain in other for them not to lose the France international for free next summer.

Kylian Mbappe has refused to sign a new deal with his current contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring at the end of next season.

Paris Saint-Germain recently benefited from Barcelona's inability to tie Lionel Messi down to a new deal as they signed the Argentine for free this summer.

Legit.ng also reported how Manchester City have suspended Benjamin Mendy indefinitely following the sexual allegation leveled against the left-back.

The 27-year-old French defender is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Friday, August 27 to defend himself against four counts of r'ape and one count of sexual assault cases.

Cheshire police command reveals that they detained the football star after receiving three complainants over the age of 16, and were said to have happened between last October and this month.

Reports from the authorities reveal that the France international has been kept in police custody until his appearance in court.

