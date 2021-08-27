Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy was at the court for a hearing on his alleged molestation of four women in 2020

The 27-year-old who was suspended by City definitely was kept in a prison van and was followed by police escort

The three women in question accused Mendy of committing the act at his £5million home in Prestbury

Benjamin Mendy arrived the Chester Magistrates' Court to answer for the accusation of molesting three women within ten months, Daily Mail, Goal.

The France international has been suspended by his club man City pending the outcome of the case in court.

The 27-year-old broke a condition by having more than four persons present at his £5million home in Prestbury where the incident occurred.

Benjamin Mendy has questions to answer as he arrives court after being alleged of assaulting three women. Photo by Daily Mail.

Source: UGC

The spokesman said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Benjamin Mendy, aged 27, has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

"The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021."

Mendy is charged with three counts of rape in October 2020, and the sexual assault of a woman at his home in early January this year.

The £90,000 per week earner was also charged with the rape of a woman in August this year, also at his home in Prestbury.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Kevin de Bruyne is already relishing the idea of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Man City this season, Manchester Evening news.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has told Juventus that he does not want to play for the club again through his agent Jorge Mendes, Sky Sports.

And this development has excited De Bruyne with reports claiming discussions are already ongoing for the 36-year-old's transfer to the Etihad.

Legit.ng had also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has finally let the cat out the bag as he told Juventus through his agent Jorge Mendes he wants to leave the club, Sky Italy, reports.

Reports making the round reveal that Man City are in secret meeting with Ronaldo and are set to offer him a two-year contract at the Etihad.

It is understood that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will earn £12.8m-per-season which is currently lower than the €31m per year with Juve.

The Bianconeri want £25m for the Portuguese captain but City would rather sign the 36-year-old who has shown no signs of slowing down for free.

Source: Legit Newspaper