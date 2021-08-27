Cristiano Ronaldo who is closing in on a switch from Juventus to Manchester City has bid farewell to teammates in Italy

The Portuguese striker arrived the club’s training ground on Friday morning only to empty his locker and leave after an hour

Ronaldo could be joining Manchester United rivals City as reports say he has agreed personal terms with the Citizens

Reports from Italy have it that Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club’s training session on Friday morning amid rumours he has agreed to join Manchester City, Sky Sports reports.

The Premier League club are in talks with the player’s representatives after his agent stated that the client no longer wants to play for Juventus.

It was gathered that Ronaldo was at the Continassa training ground on Friday morning for about an hour as he cleared his locker and said goodbye to the team.

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Juventus training amid Man City rumours. Photo: Daniele Badolato

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo bid his teammates farewell before they took to the pitch for Friday’s training session as he now nears an exit from the club.

He is currently in the final year of his contract with the Old Lady who are asking potential suitors for a transfer fee of about €25m (£21.3m) transfer fee, which could be a major stumbling block along with his £500,000-per-week wages at the Allianz Stadium, talkSPORT claims.

However, no official big has been received for Ronaldo and there is still a long way to go, but a deal could be sealed before the close of the summer transfer window on Thursday.

Sky in Italy are reporting City are willing to offer Ronaldo a two-year contract, with a salary of £12.8m-per-season (€15m).

He was not in City's plans this summer but he is an option they are considering after the Premier League champions missed out on signing England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham.

According to earlier claims from Pavel Nedved, the vice president of Juve, Ronaldo is happy at the club, but fresh details say he is heading to City.

Further claims have it that the player’s agent Jorge Mendes is expected to arrive the Etihad Stadium on Friday to finalise discussions with Manchester City officials.

Rooney doubts Ronaldo's potential move to Manchester City

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has disclosed that he doubts that legendary Cristiano Ronaldo will join Premier League rivals Manchester City.

There are reports from various quarters that Ronaldo has agreed personal terms with the Citizens and could be back in England to continue his career.

Reports have it that the striker’s agent Jorge Mendes was in Turin on Thursday to negotiate his client’s exit from Juventus as Ronaldo is heavily linked with City.

