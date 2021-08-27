Henry Onyekuru was on target for his Greek club Olympiacos in their Europa League playoffs vs Slovan Bratislava

The Super Eagles star sent home a powerful low shot into the back of the net with Valbuena claiming the assist for the goal

Onyekuru joined the Piraeus-based club from Monaco on a four-year deal this transfer window and will be hoping to make impacts

Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru opened his goal account for his new club Olympiacos in their 2-2 UEFA Europa League draw against Slovan Bratislava on Thursday, August 26.

The 24-year-old powered home a low shot into the back of the net after receiving a timely pass from Mathieu Valbuena in the 54th minute of their encounter.

His goal came after Youssef El Arabi had given the visitors the lead with help from French midfielder Valbuena in the 33rd minute.

Henry Onyekuru during Olympiacos' 2-2 Europa League draw against Slovan Bratislava. Credit - @c.henry7

Source: Instagram

However, they were unable to carry the day as goals from Ezekiel Henty and Andre Green helped the hosts to avoid outright defeat, as they lost 5-2 on aggregate after both legs.

But the goals were not enough to stop Slovan Bratislava from crashing out of the competition despite their efforts towards the end of the second leg of their playoffs as reported by Brila FM.

Olympiacos will be awaiting their Europa League group stage opponents in the draws that will be conducted on Friday, August 27.

The Nigerian forward recently completed a four-year move to the Piraeus-based football club from French League side Monaco.

He spent the last two seasons on loan representing Galatasaray and he almost joined the Turkish side this summer but the deal failed to pull through.

