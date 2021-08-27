Cristiano Ronaldo may eventually join Manchester City against all odds before this transfer window closes

The 36-year-old seems to have made up his mind about leaving Juventus despite having about 10 months left on his deal with them

Ronaldo joined the Old Lady from Real Madrid after the 2018 FIFA World Cup staged in Russia in a deal worth about £100m

Paris Saint Germain are no longer interested in want-away Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as confirmed by their president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The French League giants were earlier this transfer window linked with a move for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner but they have abandoned the move since Lionel Messi arrived in Paris.

Al-Khelaifi while providing updates on Kylian Mbappe's future at the club insisted that they have no plans to bring the Portugal attacker.

What PSG president said about move for Ronaldo

The PSG chief was asked about the 36-year-old after his side was grouped alongside Manchester City, Club Brugge, and RB Leipzig in Thursday's UEFA Champions League draws, and he said:

"Ronaldo? We do not have any talks open with him."

The 47-year-old Qatari businessman also reacted to their UCL draws adding that they love the oppositions.

"It's the draw for the Champions League, it's the very highest level and the best competition. It's normal if we want to go the furthest [the goal] is to win every match and work. We love this kind of match.

"Manchester City? They are one of the best clubs in the world, with a top team. But we will be ready for this match."

PSG are currently topping the Ligue 1 table after winning all three of their first three league games this campaign, and they are yet to unleash their new signing Lionel Messi on their oppositions.

Cristiano Ronaldo could get a chance to work with Guardiola

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo could become the latest footballer to play for both Manchester United and Manchester City if he completes a two-year move to Etihad Stadium this summer.

The 36-year-old has been linked with a move away from Juventus despite having about 10 months left on his current deal with them.

He was said to have asked to be left on the bench in their Serie A opener against Udinese - a game that ended 2-2 after his late minute header was ruled out for offside.

