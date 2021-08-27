Isaac Success has joined Italian club Udinese on a permanent deal after leaving Premier League side Watford

The Nigerian forward spent five years at Premier League side Watford even though he also played on loan for Malaga

Success will be aiming to take his football career back to the limelight in the Italian Serie A with the target of returning to Super Eagles

Isaac Success who is a Nigerian footballer has left Premier League side, Watford, for a move to Italian giants Udinese on a permanent basis after finding it difficult recently to get regular playing time.

Five years ago, Watford chiefs were convinced with Isaac Success' performances at Granada and they had to pay big to sign the Nigerian forward.

Things did not go well as expected for Isaac Success at Premier League side Watford as the Nigerian played 72 games and managed to net six goals.

According to the report on GOAL and Complete Sports, Udinese announced that they are happy to have the signature of Nigerian striker Isaac Success.

Udinese's reaction

“Udinese now boasts an attack replete with talent, strength, and technical quality.

“Isaac Success, Udinese’s fifth signing of this transfer window, has come in from Watford in a further boost to the club’s attacking options.

“Success joins on a permanent deal from the Hornets, penning a contract which runs until June 30, 2024.''

With this move to Udinese, Isaac Success must try as much as possible to improve his games so as to get recalled to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Since 2017, Isaac Success has only played two games for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and has not been able to score any goal.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how former Nigeria goalkeeper Emmanuel Babayaro lashed out at Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr ahead of next month's World Cup qualifiers.

The Atlanta Olympics gold medal winner insists that the German-born tactician lacks the technical know-how to handle the country's national team.

Babayaro also added that the 2019 AFCON bronze winner doesn't have what it takes to move the Nigerian football forward. He told Brila FM during an interview.

Nigeria will kick off their qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Liberia on September third and four days later, they will travel to Cape Verde for their second group fixture.

Rohr's men will battle the Central African Republic in a doubleheader on October 6th and 10th before their last two encounters in November.

