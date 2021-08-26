Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea has been named as the best UEFA football manager of the year after winning the Champions League

His midfielder at Stamford Bridge Jorginho was also named as the best player of the years due to his impressive games

Chelsea have started their campaign this season in the Premier League well winning their first two games

Thomas Tuchel who is the manager of Premier League giants Chelsea has been named as the best gaffer of the year by UEFA during their Champions League draws on Thursday evening, August 26.

The German replaced Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge and withing four months of his appointment, Thomas Tuchel helped Chelsea to win the Champions League beating Manchester City in the final.

Tuchel saw off competition from Pep Guardiola who led Manchester City to the Premier League title and Carabao Cup glory and Italy boss Roberto Mancini.

Thomas Tuchel and Jorgino in action for Chelsea. Photo by OLI SCARFF

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Sky Sports, Chelsea midfielder Jorginho was also named as the best player of the year following his impressive performances for the Blues last season.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The Italy international beat Chelsea teammate N'Golo Kante and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne to win the award.

Apart from winning the Champions League with Chelsea, Jorginho also won the EURO 2020 title with Italy beating England in the final.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy has been named UEFA's best goalkeeper of the year after helping Chelsea win their second-ever Champions League title in history.

The 29-year-old Senegal shot-stopper joined the Blues from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes last September and he made nine clean sheets in 12 appearances en route to victory.

His contributions played a huge role in helping Thomas Tuchel claim the European title for the first time in his managerial career.

The Stamford Bridge dwellers edged Manchester City out by a lone goal in the final of the tournament on May 29.

Ruben Dias was voted the best defender of the 2020-21 season after becoming an instant success for the Etihad Stadium outfit.

The Portuguese centre-back won the player of the season after his contributions towards Man City emerging Premier League champions.

Source: Legit