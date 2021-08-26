Lionel Messi and his PSG teammates are no longer playing in Europe's top five leagues after the Ligue 1 was overtaken by Liga

The 34-year-old joined the Parc Des Princes outfit earlier this month on a two-year deal after parting ways with Barcelona

Messi will be disappointed with the latest ranking released by UEFA after Monaco failed to qualify for Champions League

Lionel Messi will be disappointed to learn that barely two weeks after joining Paris Saint Germain, French League is no longer among the top five European leagues.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the Parisians on a two-year deal after his plans to renew his contract at Barcelona collapsed earlier this month.

Messi has been presented to the fans but he is yet to kick a ball for the Parisians since he completed his move on a free transfer.

Lionel Messi trying to go past Ander Herrera during one of PSG's training sessions. Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG

Source: Getty Images

He is expected to make his PSG debut this weekend and by then, he would have realised that Ligue 1 has been overtaken by Portugal's top flight in the top five European leagues due to the recent changes in the UEFA coefficient system.

The points-based rankings take into consideration the results from each team in the European countries in UEFA club competitions.

How it happened

Meanwhile, the Champions League qualifiers this week gave the Primeira Liga the edge over their Ligue 1 rivals following Benfica's victory over PSV Eindhoven on penalties earlier this week.

SunSport reports that the triumph was enough for Portugal to lead France by just 0.05 coefficient points on 42.217 to 42.167.

And then on Wednesday, Monaco lost their shootout with Shakhtar Donetsk after a 2-2 draw to further hinder Ligue 1's ranking. Both Benfica and Shakhtar will be in Pot 3 for today's group-stages draw.

Who is Spanish League's all-time assist king?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Argentina legend Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona after setting a number of records during his 16-year reign at Camp Nou.

The 34-year-old winger holds the all-time highest goals scorer in La Liga after scoring 474 goals in 520 appearances.

Stats however shows that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner also ranks top on the all-time assist chart with 193 chances created in 520 games.

