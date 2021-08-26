Looking good is serious business and if you have the money to get whatever outfit you desire, you have to flaunt it for the world to see.

One person who sticks to the mantra above is 44-year-old billionaire wife, Shade Okoya, a woman of immense dimensions and best known for her cheerful personality.

Married to business mogul, Razaq Okoya, Shade goes all out to make an impressive fashion statement for every event she attends.

The mum of four also has a remarkable love for traditional outfits which she mostly shows up in, and always pairs every elegant outfit with appropriate accessories to match, expensive no doubt!

A look through Shade's Instagram account screams class, affluence and elegant beauty. There is no doubt that she leaves the host of any event jealous with her graceful outfits.

Legit.ng has put together some of the photos of Okoya showing women how the dress-up game is played.

Shade Okoya is married to a Nigerian billionaire Photo credit: @shade.okoya

1. Burial reception ready

Shade Okoya turned up in this stunning attire for a burial reception. What better way to send home a soul that lived life well other than this?

2. How to wear yellow

Yellow never looked so good and she definitely knows the right way to wear it.

3. Mix and match

Traditional Aso Oke is one timeless piece even though a lot of people rock it just for their weddings.

Shade Okoya schools us on how to mix and match in this post.

4. The print attire

The billionaire wife's Instagram page in itself is a style inspiration. This print outfit could not have been rocked better than this.

5. Looking like a bag of money

The entire combination screams class and elegance which is what Shade Okoya is known for.

6. Looking so classy

You can never go wrong in a statement outfit, Shade knows how to command the attention in any room.

Rasaq Okoya and daughter mark 81st and 20th birthday

It was a time of double celebration in the home of popular Nigerian billionaire businessman, Rasaq Okoya.

The patriarch and one of his daughters, Raheeda Olamide, happen to share the same birthday and they both clocked a year older on January 12, 2021.

The billionaire clocked 81 while his young daughter on the other hand clocked the milestone age of 20.

Taking to social media, the billionaire’s beautiful young wife, Shade Okoya, showered accolades on two of the most important people in her life.

