Chelsea legend John Terry has explained how Jose Mourinho got frustrated with the tough rivalry between the Blues and Liverpool in the Champions League when he was in charge at Stamford Bridge.

During his first stint as Chelsea gaffer, Jose Mourinho failed to get the better of Benitez in Europe during his time as Chelsea boss which was painful years back for the Portuguese.

In the 2005 Champions League, Chelsea were hoping to reach the final, but they were stopped by Premier League rivals Liverpool with Luis Garcia netting the goal that gave the Blues fans heartbreaks.

John Terry and Mourinho speaking to the press. Photo by Clive Rose

Liverpool went on that year to beak AC Milan in the final thanks to their stunning comeback against the Italian giants.

The following season, Chelsea and Liverpool also met in the Champions League group stages with Jose Mourinho and his players finding it difficult to beat Benitez and his wards.

To put salt on their wound, Liverpool also defeated Chelsea in the 2007 Champions League semifinal.

According to the report on talkSPORT, John Terry who was Jose Mourinho's captain at Chelsea explained that the now Roma manager was disappointed losing to Liverpool.

John Terry's comments

“I remember the team talk Mourinho gave before we played after we won the league in 2005.

“I think we were something like 20 or 30 points in front and he’s going, ‘there’s no way you can lose this game against 'these’

“He couldn’t even say the name Liverpool, he couldn’t even pronounce the team. He was like, ‘you do not lose to these today, we’re so much better than these’. That still kind of sticks there.''

