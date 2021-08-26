Latifat Tijani has won Team Nigeria’s first gold medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo

The impressive athlete pulled off an impressive performance to win the female 45kg event in powerlifting

Tijani won the event having lifted 107kg to claim goad ahead of China’s Zhe Cui who settled for silver, while Justyna Kozdryk of Poland won the bronze

Team Nigeria has won a gold medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games courtesy powerlifter Latifat Tijani who won the female 45kg event, Channels TV reports.

The impressive star made a top lift of 107kg to win the top prize of that category ahead of China’s Zhe Cui who settled for silver.

Justyna Kozdryk of Poland won the bronze medal at the event and this means Tijani has improved from her performance at the 2016 Supper Paralympic where she finished with 106kg.

Latifat Tijani wins gold at Tokyo Paralympics. Photo: Christopher Jue

Source: Getty Images

Tijani won bronze in the women’s 45 kg event at the 2019 World Para Powerlifting Championships.

Premium Times reports that one of Nigeria’s para powerlifting medal hope at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Yakubu Adesokan earlier failed to reach the podium in the finals of his -49 class on Thursday morning.

