Popular comedian, MC Edo Pikin recently got his followers laughing after a post he made on social media

The funnyman spotted an advert billboard boldly displaying his photo and he expressed shock at the audacity

The billboard belongs to a fashion designer in Asaba and the comedian, on a lighter note described Asaba people as strong

Nigerians love successful and popular people, so it is not surprising to find people looking up to them and using them as examples.

In popular comedian MC Edo Pikin's case, he became the face of a fashion designing outfit in Asaba without his knowledge.

MC Edo Pikin spotted himself on a billboard in Delta state. Photo credit: @mcedopikin

MC Edo Pikin the ambassador

Recently, Edo Pikin spotted a huge advertorial billboard with his photo displayed boldly like an ambassador/model.

It was clear that the fashion designer did not make the outfit he had on in the advert but did not seem to mind.

Edo Pikin captioned the post with:

"Asaba people Una too strong ooo, even me shock."

See the post below:

Reactions

etek_notions:

"You are a global brand. So make them use your name chop."

director_enman:

"Ambassador nor know say e sign deal."

iamda_saint:

"Baba Congratulations on your New Endorsement with Ify World."

Kobokomaster_comedian:

"This is to show that you are now big enough to be a blessing to others."

director_abd:

"Congratulations. see wahala."

nkubi_official:

"You shock unto say the Fashion outfit use you do Ambassador and you no even know say you be Ambassador."

collogie_of_liverpool:

"Ambassadorial deal without the ambassador consent. Fear naija"

gr8emmy_:

"Brand ambassador without pay. Lmao"

